BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools is receiving $10 million in grant funds from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to construct new school buildings and make other needed improvements to a variety of facilities.
North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Thursday $60 million in grant funds are being awarded to five school districts throughout the state. In addition to Carteret, school systems in Bladen, Catawba, Cleveland and Harnett counties are receiving awards to help fund construction of new school buildings.
“This is the fourth year and the second time this year that these funds have been made available to benefit our students and educators who have had to deal with outdated facilities,” Mr. Johnson said. “These grants will help address our state’s need to replace old, outdated schools with better learning environments.”
In Carteret County, the funds will be used to build new classrooms, a gymnasium and dining, science and band rooms at West Carteret High School; a new multipurpose “gymnatorium” at White Oak Elementary School; new classrooms and gymnasium at Croatan High School; a new gymnasium at East Carteret High School; and a 14-classroom addition at Broad Creek Elementary School. Officials say the total cost of the projects is $24.6 million, with the county providing dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
“The Carteret County Board of Commissioners and administrators appreciate the award of these grant funds,” County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Ed Wheatly said in the release. “The County supported the school system’s efforts to submit these grant applications. The awarded grant funds will further support the Commissioners’ commitment to funding the school system. We are very proud of our public school system and of all those who work to meet the needs of our county’s students.”
According to the release, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund was created by the General Assembly to assist school districts in lower-wealth counties through revenue from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Awards are capped at $15 million per project in Tier 1 (most distressed) counties and $10 million per project in Tier 2 counties.
The law requires a local match of $1 for every $3 in grant funds in Tier 1 and $1 for every $1 in Tier 2. The fund was created to assist lower-wealth counties with critical public school building capital needs.
Carteret County was recently upgraded from a Tier 2 county to Tier 3, the least economically distressed category, for 2021. That means the county public school system will not be eligible for similar needs-based grant programs as long as the county remains in Tier 3.
The announcement of the grant award comes after Carteret County voters in November approved a $42 million school bond referendum that will fund numerous capital projects across the system, including some of the projects listed above.
“The Carteret County Board of Education is very grateful to our administrative team for seeking out and securing this $10 million dollar grant,” County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins said. “It will go a long way towards meeting the facility needs we have across Carteret County. Our County Commissioners and community have been very supportive of providing needed facility upgrades for our campuses as evidenced by the recent passage of the School Construction bond.
“This funding through the Needs-Based School Capital fund is much appreciated and much needed,” he continued. “I am grateful for the foresight of the North Carolina General Assembly for creating this grant opportunity for school districts and for State Superintendent Johnson and his team for selecting our school system for this award.”
County applications were reviewed based on priorities provided in the law, including ability to generate revenue, high debt-to-tax revenue ratio and the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population. An emphasis was placed on projects that were far enough along in the planning process that construction could begin within 12 months.
“I look forward to seeing these projects get under way in the coming months,” Mr. Johnson said.
Over the last four years, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded a total of $358.9 million dollars to 31 local school districts, resulting in 36 new schools or buildings and the replacement of 31 existing schools.
