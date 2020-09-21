Sheriff’s office announces mask distribution sites in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from County Emergency Services, the County Health Department and local police departments, will distribute cloth face coverings to residents beginning Tuesday.
“In an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Carteret County officials reached out to the North Carolina Office of Emergency Management and requested 10,000 reusable, cloth face coverings be delivered to Carteret County so we could provide a mask to residents who have limited financial means, are on a fixed budget or otherwise couldn’t get a mask,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in a CCSO release announcing the distribution.
Residents may pick up a cloth face covering during regular business hours at the following locations:
- Atlantic Beach Police Department, 125 W Fort Macon Road.
- Beaufort Police Department, 215 Pollock St.
- Cape Carteret Police Department, 102 Dolphin St.
- Carteret County Health Department, 3820A Bridges St., Morehead City.
- Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Craven St., Beaufort.
- Emerald Isle Police Department, 7500 Emerald Drive.
- Indian Beach Police Department, 1401 Salter Path Road.
- Morehead City Police Department, 300 N 12th St.
- Newport Police Department, 255 Howard Blvd.
- Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, 314 Salter Path Road.
Staff members will be at those locations to provide face coverings to residents as they come into the office. The masks can be washed and reused.
“We are grateful to the North Carolina Office of Emergency Management for providing these protective face coverings for our Carteret County residents,” Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said. “The safety of our county residents is at the heart of the Public Health effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Every step that we can take to slow the spread of the virus is important and I encourage residents to help us as we fight this virus.”
Sheriff Buck added, “We are excited to partner with our local health leaders and first responder agencies to provide access to masks, and we urge residents to practice the guidance of wearing masks in public places to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
