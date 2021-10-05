CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman whose family said she hasn’t been heard from since Aug. 20.
According to a notice sent by the CCSO Tuesday, Sara Lynn Guthrie, 42, has been living at an unknown location in Burlington and her family members are “concerned” due to no contact since August. Her last contact with law enforcement was at a hotel in Burlington.
Ms. Guthrie is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 220 pounds. She drives a dark gray 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate TED-4590 and a front vanity plate that reads “Hot Southern Mess.”
Anyone with information is asked to notify CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911. If found, the CCSO is requesting a welfare check.
