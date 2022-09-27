BEAUFORT — After a two-hour closed session Monday, the Carteret County Board of Education named Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor as the new superintendent of the county’s public school system, effective Nov. 1.
He will replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson who announced Sept. 22 that he was resigning to become the new superintendent of the Buncombe County school system. His last day as the county’s superintendent is Oct. 31.
Following the special called meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive, Paylor, a native of Harkers Island, said he was excited about his new role.
“I am very honored and humbled,” Paylor said. “I grew up here, and I love Carteret County, and I love Carteret County schools. I just look forward to continuing the work of keeping the Carteret County school system one of the best in the state.”
Paylor’s starting salary as superintendent will be $175,000. His contract is through June 30, 2026, and other terms of the contract will be the same as Dr. Jackson’s, according to board member Katie Statler who read a prepared motion to elect Paylor as the system’s top leader. Kathryn Smith Chadwick provided the second. The board unanimously approved the motion, then stood up and gave Paylor a standing ovation, as did Dr. Jackson.
Part of the board’s motion included accepting Dr. Jackson’s resignation and waiving a section of its policy that provides for a search to identify a new superintendent.
In a press release issued about naming Paylor superintendent, Carteret County Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins said, “I would like to thank Mr. Paylor for stepping into the superintendent role. Mr. Paylor has served our school system with unwavering thoughtfulness for many years, and I look forward to working with him during this process of transitioning into the role of superintendent.”
Dr. Jackson, who said little during the meeting, also praised Paylor in the press release.
“I could not be more excited about this decision by the Board of Education,” Dr. Jackson said. “Mr. Paylor is one of the finest educational leaders I have had the honor of serving with during my career. I know that the school system will continue to thrive under his care as I have witnessed his focus on students, support of teachers and staff, and his attention to detail.”
Paylor has served as assistant superintendent of administration and operations for the county school system since August 2017. He previously served as interim superintendent of the district in 2020, prior to Dr. Jackson’s arrival.
In addition to his employment as assistant superintendent, Paylor has also served as a principal in Carteret County at both Newport Elementary School (2012-2015) and Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary Schools (2015-2017). He has also served as an assistant principal at Newport Elementary School (2009-2012), as well as at J.H. Rose High School and D.H. Conley High School, both in Greenville (2005-2009). Prior to serving in administration, Paylor was a math teacher in both Pitt and Carteret counties from 1994 to 2003.
Paylor holds a Master of School Administration degree from East Carolina University as a Principal Fellow. He also received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics education from N.C State University as a Teaching Fellow after graduating from East Carteret High School in 1990.
He and his wife Kristi live in Beaufort and have one son, Hudson, 10.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
