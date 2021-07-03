NEWPORT — The council made last-minute changes to the fiscal year 2020-21 budget hours before the 2019-20 fiscal year ended.
The council met Wednesday morning in the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom for an emergency budget meeting.
During the session, the council unanimously approved two amendments to the budget, which was adopted earlier this year. One amendment moved $8,000 from public works salaries to administration salaries, while the other transferred $14,706 from the capital outlay budget to debt service interest for a new fire truck.
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said during the emergency meeting these changes ensure the record of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget was accurate.
