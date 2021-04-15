Carteret County reports 24 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total known number of cases since March 2020 to 4,813.
According to Carteret County’s Wednesday COVID-19 update, 71 cases are considered active, up by two since the last update Monday. Recoveries ticked up to 4,691, and deaths remained at 51. Six of those deaths have been reported since March 31.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported two COVID-related hospitalizations Wednesday, one fewer than Monday.
The County Health Department continues to vaccinate residents 16 years of age and older, though officials announced this week it is moving away from hosting mass vaccination clinics due to a decrease in demand.
The final mass clinic will be Friday, April 30, but officials have said vaccines will continue to be administered at the health department and private pharmacies after that date.
To make an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.