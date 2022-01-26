Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will have a take-out chicken and pastry dinner 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The dinner will include homemade chicken and pastry, sweet potatoes, choice of collards or green beans, fresh homemade bread and dessert for $8 per plate.
Those coming should pull into the church road by the fellowship hall and sanctuary and members will be outside to take orders. Only drive-thru service will be available. The church is off Highway 101 by the Core Creek Bridge. Take the old Bridge Road to 124 Hardesty Loop Road. The church is on the right.
Proceeds from the dinner will support United Methodist Women’s Women in God’s Service 2022 projects.
Multitude of Praise
Multitude of Praise International Ministries in Havelock will host a black history program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. The guest speaker will be Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker. The guest choir will be the Daughters of Piney Grove. For more information, contact Pastor Candace Wilson at 252-269-7001.
