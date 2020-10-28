Area teachers receive classroom grants for bright ideas

MOREHEAD CITY — Thirty-one teachers in Carteret and Craven counties received unexpected cash Thursday and Friday for classroom projects.
They are recipients of Bright Ideas grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to support innovative classroom projects. Grant recipients’ projects ranged from purchasing e-books for literacy to robotics.
Several projects, such as “Thinking Outside COVID-19” and “Moms Do Science,” dealt with ways to teach under the school schedules that include in-class and virtual learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beaufort Middle School winner Hannah Whichard, the school’s media specialist, was among those targeting students who are learning virtually.
Her project, “Building Literacy with eBooks,” provides access to literature in a cloud.
“This is so our virtual students have more access to literature to learn and for enjoyment,” Ms. Whichard said.
She added that getting a $599 check from CCEC was a big boost in her being able to offer more variety to students.
“It means everything. We have a limited budget and this is generous,” she said. “When we have to shift from traditional books to online it can get expensive.”
CCEC communications specialist Melissa Glenn said, “This year’s grant applications were filled with unique ideas geared to help students learn both in the classroom and virtually. The innovative and creative learning initiatives developed by our area’s teachers are impressive, and we are proud to help them facilitate these projects.”
Ms. Glenn further said grants are typically given based on creative projects inside the classroom. However, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, “CCEC has been flexible with the types of projects awarded to ensure that all students are able to benefit, whether they are in the classroom or learning remotely.”
Traditionally, CCEC representatives surprise the educators in their classrooms to award the grants, but because of coronavirus restrictions, this year checks were presented outside of the school buildings, complete with a CCEC bucket truck to provide a backdrop.
Ms. Glenn said $23,316 in education grants were given to teachers this year. The check amounts varied depending on the projects, and the most that was given was $1,000.
Teachers apply through mid-September of each year for the grants, and judges decide which projects will receive awards. Ms. Glenn said the application process will reopen for interested teachers in April 2021.
Teachers receiving awards Thursday said they couldn’t do their projects without the funds.
Morehead City Middle School Project Lead the Way teacher Charles Elliott, who has won grants four times, said, “It means I can take the kids to the next level and make it more real world.”
Mr. Elliott received $627 to purchase materials to build robots.
Beaufort Elementary School had two winners, exceptional children’s teacher Beth McCreary and media specialist Amy Wilson.
Ms. McCreary will use her $681 grant to purchase specialized equipment to work with special needs students.
“I plan to purchase supplemental devices, and teachers can come and borrow them if they have a student in their classroom who needs that extra help,” she said.
Ms. Wilson is using her $500 grant to purchase iPads and robots to use in graphing exercises.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who joined CCEC for some of the presentations, said he was grateful for the support of community partners.
“It’s so exciting to see our community partners invest in our teachers and students,” he said. “It makes an amazing difference in the lives of our students as our teachers are able to add to their creative instructional activities.”
Since the Bright Ideas grant program began in 1994, the cooperative and its foundation have contributed nearly $536,000 to area educators.
Carteret County educators receiving Bright Ideas grants, their schools and names of their projects are:
- Amy Wilson of Beaufort Elementary School, “Coding Coordinates.”
- Beth McCreary of Beaufort Elementary School, “It’s Not a Disability. It’s a Possibility.”
- Hannah Whichard of Beaufort Middle School, “Building Literacy with eBooks.”
- Jason Vanzant of Bogue Sound Elementary School, “Hydro Hydro. It’s Massive Plants We Grow.”
- Maryellen Deans of East Carteret High School, “Think Outside the Box.”
- Kelsey Bennett of East Carteret High School, “Shine the Light.”
- Charles Elliott of Morehead City Middle School, “GoBot.”
- Amanda McCall of Morehead City Primary School, “STEM-Lit Kits from Home.”
- Kristin Lupton of Morehead City Primary School, “CASTing a Love for Learning.”
- Kathryn Witter of Morehead City Primary School, “Lend a Hand Library.”
- Terri Garrison of Morehead City Primary School, “Mrs. Garrison’s STEM Lab.”
- Claire Ross of Morehead City Primary School, “Creating Global Citizens.”
- Emily Golightly of Newport Elementary School, “Read and Ride — Promoting Literacy Through Movement.”
- Lauren Baxley of Newport Elementary School, “Thinking Outside COVID-19.”
- Donna Jones of Newport Middle School, “SOUND Science is enLIGHTening.”
- Angela Dorries of Newport Middle School, “Leonardo da Vinci AIG.”
- Chadwick Howard of Newport Middle School, “Cue Up: Domo Arigato, Mr. Roboto!”
- Heather Montero of Newport Middle School, “Shaking Up Learning Through Makerspaces.”
- Courtney Cowley of Tiller School, “Moms Do Science.”
- Elizabeth Foxworth of White Oak Elementary School, “Disease, Death, Destruction: Timeline of Epidemics & Pandemics.”
- Marsha Sirkin of White Oak Elementary School, “Gracious Me! You can print in 3D?!”
