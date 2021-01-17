WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration, in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury Department, has reopened the Paycheck Protection Program to small business owners struggling to make ends meet through the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress authorized $284 billion for the program as part of a coronavirus relief package passed last month. The funding will be available to qualifying small businesses, including those that received loans in previous rounds of the program.
In an effort to reach smaller underserved and minority-owned businesses, the SBA introduced a phased reopening of the program. The program will fully open Tuesday.
First Draw PPP loans are for borrowers who did received a PPP loan before Aug. 8, 2020. The first round of PPP, which ran from March to August 2020, helped 5.2 million small businesses keep more than 51 million workers employed.
Second Draw PPP loans are for eligible small businesses, those with 300 employees or less, that previously received a loan and will use or have used the full amount only for authorized uses, and can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. The maximum amount for a Second Draw loan is $2 million.
For more information, including eligibility requirement and how to apply, visit sba.gov/ppp and treasury.gov/cares.
