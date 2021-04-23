SMYRNA — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that Stephen Milligan, 15, is missing from his home on Old Post Office Road in Smyrna.
Stephen was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday at his home. He was wearing a long-sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans and black boots. He is described 5-foot, 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to notify the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
This is a developing report.
