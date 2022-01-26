Town staff to hold virtual public meeting on Resilient Beaufort initiative Thursday

BEAUFORT — Beaufort residents and others have an opportunity to learn about the Resilient Beaufort initiative and provide feedback at an upcoming public meeting.
Town staff announced a public Zoom meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the purpose of providing the results of a risk and vulnerability assessment conducted as part of the Resilient Beaufort initiative.
Anyone interested in joining the Zoom meeting may do so at the website beaufortnc.org/calendar at the time and date of the meeting.
According to information found on the Resilient Beaufort webpage, the initiative is part of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program and was started as a way to address coastal and climate hazards that may affect the town.
“Coastal and climate hazards like flooding, storm surge and sea level rise continue to threaten the livelihood of Beaufort’s residents and visitors, the sustainability of infrastructure and our unmatched natural resources,” Beaufort public information officer Rachel Johnson said in the recent announcement. “The town of Beaufort received a grant from NCDCM (N.C. Division of Coastal Management) to participate in the first round of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program and develop a strategy for how to address these risks.”
The risk and vulnerability assessment is the first major part of the resilience strategy, according to Ms. Johnson. The assessment looked into the effects of the hazards mentioned above on Beaufort’s critical assets, vulnerable populations and natural infrastructure.
According to the Resilient Beaufort webpage, resilience refers to the ability of a community or system to withstand or recover from a given effect. The state’s Resilient Coastal Communities program, and by extension the Resilient Beaufort initiative, has four primary goals:
· Address barriers to coastal resilience in North Carolina at the local level, such as limited capacity, economic constraints and social inequities.
· Assist communities with risk and vulnerability assessments and developing a portfolio of well-planned and prioritized projects.
· Advance coastal resilience projects to shovel-ready status, i.e. ready for implementation.
· Provide funding for project implementation and link to additional funding streams.
More information on the initiative is available at the website beaufortnc.org/planninginspections/page/resilient-beaufort or by contacting Beaufort Planner Samantha Burdick by email at s.burdick@beaufortnc.org.
