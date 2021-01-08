Emerald Isle cancels 2021 St. Patrick’s Festival

EMERALD ISLE — For the second year in a row, the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused town officials to cancel the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival.
It had been set for Saturday, March 13 at the Emerald Plantation Shopping Center off Highway 58.
In a press release Friday, Parks and Recreation Director and Festival Director Alesia Sanderson said it had been a difficult decision, but a necessary one with COVID-19 infections still soaring across the country and locally.
“This is not a decision we take lightly,” she said. “However, for the health of the community we feel it is best to cancel the St Patrick’s Festival for 2021,” she said. “While we are missing the 30-year milestone festival, we look forward to hosting the event again (Saturday) March 12, 2022, when we hope the public safety threat has diminished.”
The festival annually draws about 30,000 people to the shopping center for a day of music, crafts and plenty of green beer and Irish food. Dozens of town residents volunteer to help.
It’s long been considered the unofficial start of tourism season in Emerald Isle, helping businesses recover from the winter doldrums.
In announcing the decision, Ms. Sanderson cited N.C. Department of Health and Human Services “guidance advising against large gatherings until such time as the vaccine distribution and inoculation has been widely implemented.”
Last year, after the virus began affecting the area in March, the town also canceled its annual marathon and half-marathon in the spring and later canceled its beach music festival in the fall.
The marathon is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, March 27, and no announcement has been made about whether it will take place.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.