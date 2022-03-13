Most Popular
- Protestors gather outside Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters Monday to oppose new flounder, shrimp rules
- Western Carteret fire, others respond to fire in Croatan National Forest Tuesday night
- Beaufort PD seeks info on missing Newport woman
- Cape Carteret board recommends land-use plan adoption, debate ahead
- Stella fire Friday night destroys RV camper, other units protected
- Seafood dealers say partial Bogue Sound shrimp trawling ban will have impacts on watermen, economy
- Kristopher Lewis, 52; service later
- Front Street business owners, managers voice concerns about proposal that would eliminate parking spaces
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proposed oyster farms: please, do not do this
- Peletier seeks post office for western Carteret; plans trash pickup along Highway 58 with Carteret Big Sweep
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What a difference a year makes (31)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Proposed oyster farms: please, do not do this (30)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ending restrictions is political (22)
- EDITORIAL: Too much analysis, too little action (19)
- Peletier seeks post office for western Carteret; plans trash pickup along Highway 58 with Carteret Big Sweep (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why not use our own oil? (10)
- EDITORIAL: Tourism numbers indicate a needed focus on workforce (9)
- Coastal Environmental Partnership to begin producing renewable natural gas at Tuscarora landfill (9)
- EDITORIAL: Tax refunds are the last refuge of deceit (8)
- Cape Carteret board recommends land-use plan adoption, debate ahead (7)
- CCC to host first in series of minority vendor expos Saturday (7)
- County still concerned about proposed federal rufa red knot critical habitat designation (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do not fall prey to the hyperbole and fearmongering (7)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of The American War of Independence can’t be overstated (7)
- Carteret Community College moves forward with facilities improvements (6)
- Amid pandemic, report shows significant increase in dropouts, decrease in crime, suspensions in county schools (6)
- EDITORIAL: County beach commission deserves better treatment (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Popular vote is not the answer (6)
- Front Street business owners, managers voice concerns about proposal that would eliminate parking spaces (5)
- Cedar Point still working on plans for kayak launch in park (5)
- CCC looks to improve diversity on campus (5)
- NCDMF distributes $4.3M in CARES funds to commercial fishing and seafood industry participants (4)
- CCC celebrates academic success in 25th anniversary of Black History program Monday (4)
- Town officials concerned floating aquaculture structures may impair view and water recreation on the coast (4)
- Health officials no longer require contact tracing in schools beginning Monday (4)
- Three finalists selected for Atlantic Beach boardwalk redesign project (3)
- CRC seeks legal advice on proposed floating structure permitting for shellfish leases (3)
- Atlantic Beach council wants to create shellfish leasing map as agencies debate floating structures for aquaculture operations (3)
- Search continues for downed plane off Drum Inlet; one of 8 passengers recovered, identified by authorities (3)
- Beaufort commissioners considering upgrades to paid parking kiosks ahead of season start (3)
- Resilient Beaufort team offers wide range of projects to mitigate flooding and erosion (2)
- Beaufort airport welcomes new business to serve maintenance, other needs at Michael J. Smith Field (2)
- EDITORIAL" “Extreme concept” can start a parking solution (2)
- Beaufort Garden Club to dedicate new statue honoring menhaden fishing industry at Topsail Park Friday (2)
- EDITORIAL: Judicial intervention, a political intrusion (2)
- Beaufort man builds boat for mission to help Haitians (2)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Court gerrymanders to stop gerrymandering (1)
- Crews discover fuselage, some remains from plane crash off Core Banks Sunday (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps if you operated more openly (1)
- Morehead City holds ribbon cutting for new public library in former municipal building (1)
- Little Free Library comes to N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores (1)
- Sheriff’s office ends diving operations as remains of all passengers on board downed aircraft are recovered (1)
Video
