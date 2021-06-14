Teachers ready as Carteret County students to return for summer instruction

BEAUFORT — Carteret County teachers were busy last week preparing for 1,339 students who returned to classrooms Monday for a six-week summer school.
The program, Camp SHINE, or Serving-Helping-Investing-Nurturing-Engaging, will offer learning opportunities to students in grades kindergarten through 12 whose academic performance declined over the last year.
Those being targeted are elementary students who have fallen below state standards in reading and math, and middle and high school students who have failed classes or are below state standards in core subjects.
The school system’s chief academic officer Jody McClenny said Tuesday students in grades kindergarten through 2 will receive instruction in math and reading. Pupils in grades 3 to 8 will attend classes in reading, math and science.
High school students will attend courses in English language arts, math, science and social studies.
“The focus will be on offering credit recovery opportunities for those (high school) students who lost credits. We’ll also offer an elective course for them,” she said.
Schools are required to have in-person social and emotional support provided by counselors and social workers. In addition, schools will offer enrichment classes, such as music and art, and physical education activities.
All of these requirements are part of House Bill 82, adopted by the General Assembly in April. The bill called for districts to offer summer school to address learning losses and the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on students.
Teachers preparing classrooms Thursday said they were hopeful Camp SHINE will help students who struggled over the last year to catch up.
“Summer school is making up for lost time,” Beaufort Middle School science teacher Hope Howard said. “Many of these kids lost out not only academically, but on social skills if they remained virtual the entire time. I want them to feel confident socially and academically when they come out of these classes.”
Beaufort Elementary School teacher Jyllian Williams, who will teach science, said, “I’m just hoping the kids will go into next school year even more prepared for their next grade level.”
BES reading specialist Jodi Allen agreed.
“I’m hoping all of the students will show a lot of growth and this will help them maintain what they not only learned last year, but jump start them into the next school year,” she said.
School social worker Jenny Pilcher, who will serve programs at BES, BMS, East Carteret High School and all Down East elementary schools, said her role is to help students and families stay connected during the summer.
“I’m staying in contact with families who are not engaged in school,” she said. “I’m getting in touch with children who have been struggling and trying to make sure parents are aware of their children’s lack of engagement.”
She added that during the regular school year, one of the biggest challenges she faced was making sure parents were aware when their students struggled.
“I was reaching out and letting the parents know that their students were failing courses. Some parents were not aware and I was the first person to make contact,” she said. “I had a lot of that happening with parents who chose for their students to be 100% virtual. Some of those students really struggled with organizational skills, and once their grades started falling behind it was hard for them to catch up and they didn’t let their parents know.”
School officials identified 1,551 students who qualified for summer school, which was optional to attend.
Camp SHINE will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Monday and running through July 29. There will be a vacation week Monday-Friday, July 5-9.
Meals and transportation are being provided, with 31 buses being used to transport students.
There will be daily individual and small group instruction. Students will be assessed at the beginning and end of the program to measure academic growth.
Those assessments will be provided to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction at the end of the program. Kindergartners who complete the program will be exempt from grade level retention and move on to first grade. Older students will be assessed for repeating a grade or promotion based on their progress during the summer.
As of press time, there was no response to News-Times inquiries as to how many school personnel are employed for the summer camp.
However, Laura Parish, administrator of the summer program at BES, said her school will employ 20 teachers and staff. Zach Wills, who is facilitating the program at BMS, said his school will have 12 teachers, teacher assistants who also serve as bus drivers, and an administrator.
Ms. Parish praised the dedication of teachers and staff who were willing to give up part of their summer after an extremely challenging school year.
“It’s been a long, hard year and this speaks volumes about the dedication of our employees and their love for students,” she said.
At the same time summer school is going on, other administrators and staff will be preparing for the return of all students Monday, Aug. 23.
The estimated cost of the summer program is $1.7 million, based on $44.81 per student per day. Funds for the program are coming from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds.
As for the breakdown on the 1,339 students attending the camp, they include 814 students in grades K-5, 308 students in grades 6-8 and 2127 students in grades 9-12.
Schools hosting the summer program for elementary grades are Smyrna Elementary, which will also serve students from Atlantic and Harkers Island; Beaufort Elementary; Morehead City Primary, which will also serve students from Morehead City Elementary; Newport Elementary; Bogue Sound Elementary; and White Oak Elementary schools.
Middle school students will be served at the schools within their district, with the exception of Down East Middle School pupils, who will attend classes at BMS. Students in grades 9-12 will attend classes at the high school within their district.
