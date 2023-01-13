MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The hearing will be held in-person at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, and by WebEx.
The following are the applications under consideration:
- Old Salt Oyster Company (Benjamin Strickland, Jr., agent) has applied for a 2.06-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Bogue Sound.
- Linda S. Jolly and James T. Chadwick has applied for a 2.12-acre water column lease in the Newport River.
- Hershall K. Brown has applied for a 3.91-acre bottom lease and water column lease in the White Oak River.
- Charles Merritt has applied for a 1.83-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
- Changing Tide Renovations, LLC (Charles Allen, agent), has applied for a 3.72-acre bottom lease and water column lease in South River.
- John R. Foss has applied for a 3.67-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Adams Creek.
- Austin T. Goodwin has applied for a 3.44-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
= Sea Level Shellfish Co., LLC (James A. Morris, Jr., agent) has applied for a 3.32-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
= James A. Morris, Sr. has applied for an 8.61-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Long Bay.
= Seafood for the Soul NC, LLC (Cynthia A. Delafuente, agent) has applied for a 5.08-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
= James K. Frey has applied for an 8.22-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Newport River.
= James K. Frey has also applied for a 3.86-acre water column lease in Newport River.
= Nancy M. Dupuis has applied for a 4.11-acre bottom lease and water column lease in North River below the bridge.
= Patrick B. Tosto has applied for a 1.87-acre bottom lease in lower North River.
= Dick Stiffner’s Oyster Farming, A Sustainable Way To Grow, LLC (Lori B. Stokes, agent) has applied for a 1.88-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
= Joseph O. McMichael has for a 7.20-acre bottom lease and water column lease in lower North River.
= Kent Gitter has applied for a 1.34-acre bottom lease and water column lease in Ward Creek.
The public may comment on the above lease applications in person at the hearing or by WebEx. To facilitate online comments, the division is asking those who wish to speak via WebEx to pre-register at https://deq.nc.gov/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-speaker-registration by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Those who wish to comment in-person should sign up onsite the night of the hearing.
Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/news/events/carteret-county-shellfish-lease-hearing.
The public may also comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.
For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.
