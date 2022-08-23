ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council Monday night joined other coastal North Carolina local governments in considering and adopting a resolution in support of state legislation to address the dangers of holes dug and left unfilled on beaches.
The council voted during its monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58 and online via GoToMeeting.
The town already has an ordinance that states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to dig a hole, trench, or depression on the public trust beach areas deeper than twelve (12) inches and then depart the beach strand without having first completely filled such hole, trench, or depression.”
However, other communities, including Nags Head, have begun pushing for more standard language all along the coast, with criminal penalties possible instead of just civil penalties.
Bogue Banks town officials – including those in Atlantic Beach – have long urged beachgoers not to leave big holes, in part because of the possibility that others will fall into them and get hurt, or worse.
The most recent push in beach towns comes after an 18-year-old boy was killed on a New Jersey beach in May after a hole he and his sister were digging collapsed on them. Nags Head Town Manager Andy Garman cited that incident in a July email to the state’s coastal municipalities, asking if they would support statewide legislation.
Pine Knoll Shores recently took the step of posting a hole on the beach, with accompanying language, on its Facebook page. The language states, PLEASE FILL IN HOLES! Beach sand holes are DANGEROUS to other beachgoers, Emergency Responders and turtles. If you dig it, please fill it before you leave the beach. If you see an abandoned hole, please fill it. Talk to your neighbors and friends about beach safety. Communication and education are key.
Others have cited the possibility of damage to vehicles, along with delays of police and EMS vehicles responding to calls.
