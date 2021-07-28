MOREHEAD CITY — Commercial landings were down last year in North Carolina, while recreational landings remained stable.
Friday, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries released the annual fisheries bulletin, which includes the results of commercial and recreational landings from 2020. According to the division, commercial fishermen sold 42.9 million pounds of fish and shellfish to North Carolina seafood dealers last year, a decrease of 19% from 2019 and about a 23% decrease from the previous five-year average.
Meanwhile, recreational fishermen landed 53.5 million finfish from state coastal and estuarine waters over the same period, weighing 24.9 million pounds. The total weight harvested was about 4.6% higher than 2019 and a 4% increase over the previous 5-year average.
According to the DMF, the decrease in commercial harvest was tied to a 41.3% decrease in hard blue crab landings from 2019 that may have been partly due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Division of Marine Fisheries heard from several fishermen who said they found it difficult to move blue crabs at the beginning of the state’s stay-at-home order when many restaurants were closed,” the DMF said. “Even so, hard blue crabs remained the state’s top commercial seafood in terms of pounds landed, while shrimp brought the most money to fishermen at the docks.
The top five commercial species, the pounds landed and their estimated value, are as follows:
· Hard blue crabs – 13.1 million pounds valued at $19.1 million.
· Shrimp – 9.7 million pounds valued at $22.3 million.
· Summer flounder – 1.8 million pounds valued at $3.7 million.
· Spiny dogfish – 1.5 million pounds valued at $205,016.
· Striped mullet – 1.3 million pounds valued at $651,104.
On the recreational side, anglers took 16.4 million fishing trips in North Carolina coastal and estuarine waters in last year, about 1.1 million fewer than in 2019.
The top five recreational species, the number of fish landed and their weight, are as follows:
· Spotted seatrout – 2.1 million fish weighing 3.6 million pounds.
· Yellowfin tuna – 83,766 fish weighing 2.4 million pounds.
· Dolphin – 262,372 fish weighing 2.1 million.
· Bluefish – 2.1 million fish weighing 2.1 million pounds.
· Spanish mackerel – 1.3 million fish weighing 1.8 million.
The DMF’s Trip Ticket Program collects commercial landing statistics through statutorily mandated reporting of all commercial fisherman to dealer transactions. The division estimates recreational fishing harvests through the Marine Recreational Information Program. The data for MRIP is gathered by port agents talking to fishermen at recreational access sites like piers, boat ramps, charter docks and on the beach. Data is also gathered through mail surveys to license-holders. The estimates do not include recreational landings of shrimp, crabs and shellfish.
To view the full bulletin, visit files.nc.gov/ncdeq/Marine-Fisheries/science---statistics/fisheries-statistics/fisheries-landings-bulletins/2020-Annual-NC-Landings-Bulletin--7-19-2021-.pdf.
