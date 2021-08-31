Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority receives nearly $200K in unused federal funds

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority will receive nearly $200,000 in additional federal funds to go toward paying off the newly installed fuel farm at the Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort.
The airport completed construction in March on its first permanent fuel farm, a service that was previously provided by the airport’s contracted fixed-based operator. The project totaled more than $1 million and is being paid for entirely by federal Non-Primary Entitlement funds, which are distributed to airports by the Federal Aviation Administration for airfield development projects.
Airports may only receive a maximum of $150,000 in NPE funds per year, so the Carteret County Board of Commissioners agreed last year to loan the airport $600,000 to carry out the fuel farm project. The plan was for the airport to pay the county back over four years, using the $150,000 in NPE funds received per year.
However, airport manager Jesse Vinson shared during a meeting Aug. 27 the airport authority would receive $190,000 in additional NPE funds to help pay off the fuel farm project. He said Brenna Goldner, an employee of the airport’s engineering firm Talbert & Bright, had applied to receive leftover NPE funds that were unspent by other airports.
“She was monitoring some emails and discovered that there was some excess NPE funds left and we had had no knowledge of it, and so she immediately fired off an email,” Mr. Vinson said during the airport authority meeting, held via Zoom. “…After a lot of aggravation and needling and conversations back and forth, we got word this afternoon that we’re going to get $190,000 in leftover 2017 NPE funds that other airports have not used, and so we can easily apply that to the fuel farm.”
Mr. Vinson said since the fuel farm project is already complete, the extra funds will be used as a reimbursement, so the airport will pay the money back to the county. The airport received around $25,000 in additional unspent NPE funds earlier this year, as well.
In other business, the airport authority set Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. as the date for a public hearing on an application to the N.C. Local Government Commission for approval of a financing arrangement between the airport and Carteret County government for the ongoing hangar reconstruction project.
County commissioners agreed at their August meeting to provide a bridge loan to the authority to help pay for construction of the hangars while officials await reimbursement from the Economic Development Administration, which is funding the project. The arrangement must go through the LGC for final approval, which requires the airport authority to hold an in-person public hearing on the matter.
“The county attorney was emphatic that it needed to be in public and not digital,” Mr. Vinson said. “…We want to be sure they do not question our process in approving this because we just do not need a holdup on this.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.