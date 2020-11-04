Republicans sweep Carteret County school board races

BEAUFORT — In the Carteret County Board of Education races, two Republican newcomers and one uncontested incumbent won terms Tuesday night.
In the Newport District 2 race, Newport Elementary School PTO president Katie Statler beat Democratic challenger Jennifer Johnson, a social worker with three children at Bogue Sound Elementary School. Ms. Statler received 72.6% of the votes, to 27.3% for Ms. Johnson.
The two faced off after Ms. Johnson beat incumbent Jake Godwin during the Democratic primary this spring.
Two newcomers vied for the Morehead City District 3 race to replace current board member Melissa Ehlers, who did not seek reelection. Republican Dennis Goodwin of Morehead City won the race against Democrat Lucy Bond. Mr. Goodwin received 69.85% of the votes, to 30.15% for Ms. Bond.
Incumbent Travis Day of Morehead City ran unopposed and retains his seat for a second term in District 4, which covers sections of Morehead City to Emerald Isle. Mr. Day took 100% of the votes.
All the board members will take their seats in December.
After winning the Newport seat, Ms. Statler said, “I want to say thank you to those who have supported me leading up to Election Day. I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent the schools and it’s not a responsibility I take lightly.”
Challenger Ms. Johnson congratulated Ms. Statler on her win.
“I thank my family and everyone who supported my campaign. I also want to congratulate Katie on her win. She will be an asset to our students, teachers and board of education,” she said.
Mr. Goodwin also thanked voters for his win in District 3.
“I look toward this as a challenge to serve the students, staff and administration of a great school system of which I am a product,” he said. “I will give all I can to ensure it stays a great school system.”
Ms. Bond congratulated Mr. Goodwin on his victory.
“I think he’s a nice person. I am disappointed because I wanted to serve Carteret County schools, but I am more disappointed that Carteret County commissioners made this a partisan race instead of keeping this a nonpartisan race.”
Although he ran unopposed, Mr. Day thanked all those who supported him for a second term.
“I’d like to thank everyone who supported me in the primary race,” he said. “I am looking forward to serving Carteret County another four years. I am also looking forward to getting our middle school and high school kids back in school full-time as soon as possible.”
