PINE KNOLL SHORES — Registration is open for the 15th annual Pine Knoll Shores Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24.
The event, like others in the county, gives participants a chance for some good family fun, not to mention the opportunity to shed a couple pounds before adding them back later on America’s traditional day of feasts.
Dogs are welcome to participate.
The Turkey Trot is also supporting the PKS Kayak for the Warriors Angel Tree. Town Manager Brian Kramer said while the turkey trot is free, the town urgers participants to consider making a tax-deductible donation to the angel tree.
Registration online is through 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, or runners and walkers can register in person that same day from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Brock Basin or Thanksgiving morning beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the start location, McNeill Park. No registrations will be taken after 8:30 a.m.
Participants can register for either:
O The 5K (3.1 miles) run or walk route is through local streets and the Crystal Coast Country Club golf course. No pets or strollers are allowed on the Golf Course.
O The 1.5-mile stroll and dog walk will run through the streets of Pine Knoll Shores.
The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Stroll & Dog Walk at 9:15.
Those who register for either event may order and pay for a PKS Turkey Trot T-shirt and will also be eligible for prizes. However, no T-shirt orders will be taken after Nov. 7 to have the shirts delivered on time.
The Turkey Trot is sponsored by the Pine Knoll Shores Parks and Recreation Committee and will take place rain or shine.
All registration and donation information can be found on the event website:
https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/PineKnollShores/PKSTurkeyTrot.
