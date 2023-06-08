PIVERS ISLAND — When Morehead City-based Coastal Carolina Riverwatch found itself in need of additional lab space and increased efficiency recently, it turned to Duke University and found a partner at the Duke University Marine Laboratory on Pivers Island in Beaufort.
“The value goes beyond the precious funds we are able to save by having access to this facility,” said CCR Executive Director Lisa Rider in a press release. “"We are incredibly grateful for this space that allows our organization to collaborate with researchers and students on projects that will continue to benefit our work that protects the quality of water here on the coast."
The CCRW lab space is sponsored by Dr. Brian Silliman, the director of the Duke Wetlands Center and a professor and researcher at Duke. He is the Rachel Carson Distinguished Professor of Marine Conservation Biology. His teaching and research are focused on community ecology, conservation and restoration, global change, plant–animal interactions, and evolution and ecological consequences of cooperative behavior.
The connection with a professor in a slot named for Rachel Carson is fitting, because before she wrote her seminal book “Silent Spring” – which many believe triggered the modern environmental movement – she spent time doing research in the marshy island around Beaufort. The state estuarine reserve that includes those islands now bears her name.
Riley Lewis, White Oak Waterkeeper for Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, hailed the nonprofit organization’s move into space at the Duke Marine Lab.
“Moving into a professional lab space is really exciting,” she said. “We are now even more equipped to monitor water quality and analyze samples, which will strengthen our understanding of issues and our ability to make change."
Dr. Stillman also hailed the partnership with CCR.
"Duke Restore and the Duke Wetland and Coasts Center based at DUML is happy to welcome Coastal Carolina Riverwatch into our center and space,” he said in the release.
“Our shared goals of improving ecosystem health for the betterment of people and nature will serve as a nexus point for many future collaborations focused on helping understand and improve the water quality and habitat health on the coast of North Carolina.”
CCR has a long history of partnership with DUML, including support of the N.C. Marine Debris Symposium, Plastic Policy Workshop, and regular guest lectures.
Rider said the organization also collaborates with a multitude of Duke researchers who help with projects, including the Water Quality for Fisheries program and CCR’s Advocacy Working Group.
CCR serves a total area of 320 miles of rivers and streams, 140,104 acres of estuaries and 129 miles of coastline in the White Oak River Basin. The basin covers much of Onslow and Carteret counties, as well as small portions of Craven and Jones counties. CCR’s goal is to protect the quality of water and quality of life in coastal North Carolina through fieldwork, including water quality monitoring, and through outreach and advocacy in communities.
