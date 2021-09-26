Cedar Point board to meet Tuesday
The Cedar Point Board of Commissioners will meet for its monthly session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The main item on the agenda is discussion and consideration of a plan to repair a number of streets in town using funds from the state gas tax, which are distributed to local governments.
The streets proposed for various improvements are Sherwood Avenue, Sunset Drive (waterfront portion), Mary Catherine Court (to include drainpipe repair), Tammy Page Court, Franklin
CHC board to meet Monday
The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday in Meeting Room 2 of the hospital at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
The open session is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and follows a closed session beginning at 9 a.m.
