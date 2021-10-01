COVID hospitalizations trend down in Carteret County heading into weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reached its lowest level since early August with 13 reported hospitalizations Friday.
Before Friday, CHC hadn’t gone below 14 hospitalizations since Aug. 6, when the hospital reported having 13 COVID-19 patients for treatment at the facility. The record for single-day hospitalizations was 27 recorded Aug. 19.
CHC reported 16 COVID-related hospitalizations Thursday.
After reaching pandemic-low numbers of hospitalizations in early summer, including some zero hospitalization days in July, the numbers began increasing again in August as the delta variant of the coronavirus began to surge in the region. The surge lasted through September, resulting in the deadliest month on record for the pandemic in Carteret County.
Of those hospitalized Friday, all but one are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, health officials reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 243 active cases as of that afternoon. There have been 7,916 total cases confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020, including 80 deaths.
Carteret County Schools reported 42 new confirmed cases connected to the county’s public schools for the week of Sept. 24-30, down from 66 cases the previous week. There are currently 8,035 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at Beaufort Middle, Bogue Sound Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Croatan High, Down East Middle, East Carteret High, Harkers Island Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Newport Elementary, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary schools.
East Carteret High School reported the highest number of cases at 12.
According to the school system’s website, parents of students identified as close contacts will be notified directly, through a letter or phone call, with directions on how to proceed based on system and County Health Department determined-risk exposure protocols. Close-contact staff members are personally notified by school administrators.
Carteret Community College reported 11 active COVID-19 cases on campus as of Friday, up from seven a week ago. The last known date of exposure on the campus was Sept. 24.
Reported cases only include individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test. There have been a total of 72 confirmed cases at the college since the start of the pandemic.
