Carteret County confirms additional 31 COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials are reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
Monday’s update follows announcements over the weekend of confirmed cases at Bogue Sound Elementary School and Croatan High School.
The additional 31 countywide confirmations bring the total to 541 cases since March. Of those, 55 cases are considered active, similar to the 56 active cases reported Friday. A reported 480 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six county residents have died.
To date, the county and area health care providers report they have conducted 6,047 tests, and 134 results are pending as of Monday afternoon. Four test results returned “inconclusive.”
The county updates COVID-19 data weekdays around 4 p.m. on its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on government and health department Facebook pages.
Health officials continue to encourage residents and visitors to maintain 6 feet of distance from others, wear a face covering or mask in public and frequently wash hands.
