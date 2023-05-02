MOREHEAD CITY — With the Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1, Carteret County Emergency Services officials co-sponsored an expo May 1 to encourage residents to prepare for the upcoming season.
To help get the word out, the agency, along with the National Weather Service in Newport and Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, presented the 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Expo in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
“The biggest reason for this expo is to make sure our citizens are prepared in case a storm comes, and that they have all the information they need to help themselves and reduce the strain on the county’s first responders,” County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said. “We want citizens to be prepared and be prepared early and not wait till the last minute.”
The county touts two main initiatives for hurricane preparedness, Know Your Zone and CodeRED. Rea said it’s important for residents to know what evacuation zone they are in so if an evacuation is ordered, residents will know whether it’s for their zone.
“Know what zone you’re in because when we evacuate, we will evacuate in zones so we won’t have too many people on the road,” he said.
The county offers maps to show the various zones, and they are available on the county’s website.
He also encouraged residents to sign up for the county’s CodeRED, a high-speed mass notification system that allows the county to deliver emergency messages via phone to landlines or mobile devices through text and email. To register for the free service, go to carteretcountync.gov/525/Emergency-Notification or call 252-222-5841.
He also encouraged the medically fragile to register for the county’s medically fragile shelter, which is offered at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City. This helps EMS to be aware of their needs prior to and following an emergency. Registration forms can be found on the county’s website at carteretcounty.org/605/Medically-Fragile.
Kay Huffman with the County Department of Social Services, who also coordinates the county’s emergency shelters, said it’s important for those evacuating to shelters to know what items to bring, including medications, bedding and food. The emergency shelter at Newport Middle School is also pet friendly, so pet supplies must be brought by owners. Information regarding shelters can be found on the county’s website.
Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance (CLTRA), a nonprofit that assists with rebuilding and recovery after a storm hits, also offered an important message to residents.
“The purpose of the expo is to help get people better prepared in hopes they won’t have as much damage if a hurricane comes,” Kay Coole, chair of the CLTRA Board of Directors, said.
Coole said CLTRA still has 150 residents waiting for repairs from damage caused during Hurricane Florence, which caused major damage to the county in September 2018.
“We are always looking for volunteers to help with repairs and rebuilding. We are here for the long haul,” she said.
For more information about CLTRA, go to CLTRA.org.
Nearly 30 vendors, representing county and state agencies, and nonprofits, were on hand to offer information. Among them were Martha’s Mission, Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Carteret Local Food Network, VolunteerNC, Legal Aid of NC, United Way of Coastal Carolina and more.
Darlene Shipman of Newport was among those perusing through the many displays.
“We relocated here a year and a half ago from south Florida, so we are familiar with hurricanes, but I know it’s different here,” she said. “I just wanted to get information.”
Pat Wagner of Morehead City also attended the expo to get further information.
“Everybody should be coming down here to get informed and get an American Red Cross bucket filled with supplies to help with recovery if we have another hurricane,” she said.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 each year.
