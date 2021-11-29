Project Christmas Cheer application deadline approaches, angels available

MOREHEAD CITY — The deadline to apply for assistance through Project Christmas Cheer is Friday, and organizers say the number of children needing help is outpacing that of last year.
PCC is a not-for-profit organization that provides holiday assistance to children in need, ages birth to 18, adults 19 to 64 years of age and seniors 65 years and older. Eligibility for assistance is based on Carteret County Department of Social Services guidelines.
Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Through the program, children receive gifts by people “adopting” their names from angel trees, which are set up at two locations: the Sports Center in Morehead City and One Harbor Church in Morehead City. Adults and seniors receive gift cards.
PCC assistant coordinator Bev Woods said as of Nov. 24, 386 children had their names placed on angel trees, which compares to 372 angels last year.
“Our numbers last year were lower than the previous year we believe due to COVID,” Ms. Woods said. “We believe people are feeling a little more comfortable about leaving their homes (to apply) this year than last year.”
In addition to helping children, PCC, as of Nov. 24, had received applications from 232 adults and 110 seniors. That compares to 264 adults and 111 seniors last year. Seniors and adults will receive gift cards.
Because of the pandemic, the traditional Christmas party held for seniors at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will not take place. Instead, the church will hand out gift cards to seniors referred to the congregation by PCC, according to FPC member Paula Stewart.
Angels are available at the Sports Center at 701 N. 35th St. They will remain up until all angels are “adopted.”
Brittney Suplicki with the Sports Center, who has organized the angel tree at the facility the last three years, said Monday all angels have been “adopted” from the Sports Center each year.
“We love doing this,” she said. “We’ve already adopted over 100 angels so far this year. Last year we adopted over 220 angels. We love helping our county families with Christmas.”
A tree is available at One Harbor Church at 1605 Fisher St. through Wednesday, Dec. 15.
PCC coordinator Vicky Daniels said there are COVID-19 safety precautions in place during the application process. Applicants and workers are required to wear masks while in the facility and are screened for their temperature prior to entering the building. Only one adult family member is allowed in for the application process.
Those applying need to bring the following:
- A driver’s license or photo ID.
- Social Security cards for everyone in the house.
- A telephone number.
- Proof of income for all family members working outside the home.
- Proof of rent (copy of lease or other proof of payment).
- If receiving food stamps, provide copy of DSS 8551 form and food stamp amount.
- School name and grade of each child in the household.
- Clothing sizes for children and their needs.
As the applications are processed and approved, the children’s names and wish lists are distributed to the angel trees.
Information is available on the PCC website at projectchristmascheer.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
