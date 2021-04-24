EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners last week renewed an agreement that allows the town to clean up debris from Highway 58 after major storms and get the cost reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through a state agency.
The agreement with state Department of Transportation was part of the consent agenda during town commissioners’ regular meeting April 13, and the board’s approval authorized town manager Matt Zapp execute it. The consent agenda is a list of items considered non-controversial that can be approved with a single motion.
“Emerald Isle, along with numerous other North Carolina towns, work in tandem with the NCDOT to clear all roadways as efficiently as possible following a natural disaster,” Mr. Zapp said this week. “We appreciate our partnership with NCDOT and are glad to assist.”
The current agreement has been in effect since 2016 and is necessary for the town to remain eligible for reimbursement from FEMA, which passes the money through the state to towns after municipal reporting. Those costs can be extraordinary after hurricanes, such as Florence in September 2018, so
FEMA money is important to local governments. After Florence, FEMA approved $1.8 million in debris removal cost reimbursements for Emerald Isle, for example.
Emerald Isle pre-hires contractors to do the work, although the town public works department also contributes.
In recent years, according to town finance director Laura Rotchford, Emerald Isle received $162,002 from FEMA in reimbursement for cleanup efforts after Hurricane Dorian in 2019.Most of that was related to the public works department’s removal of debris after a tornado in advance of the storm devastated the Boardwalk RV Park and businesses off Islander Drive.
The agreement with NCDOT takes effect when North Carolina issues the appropriate disaster declarations. Those implement the N.C. Emergency Operations Plan, which may call on NCDOT to remove debris from state roads.
Once the work is done, local governments such as Emerald Isle must apply directly to FEMA for reimbursement. The local governments are held responsible for any repairs necessary on state roads as a result of their efforts to remove debris.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.