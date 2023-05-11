MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, policy-making arm of the state Division of Marine Fisheries, will meet Wednesday through Friday, May 24-26, at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24; at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25; and at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 26.
The most important item on the agenda to area watermen is consideration of Supplement A to Amendment 1 of the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan.
That supplement, which would prohibit commercial and recreational fishermen from harvesting the overfished species this fall, with varying dates suggested, was voted on by the commission in February three motions failed to get enough votes to pass.
The idea is that a fall closure – fall is the peak season for mullet in North Carolina – would likely rebuild the stock quickly while Amendment 2 of the plan is being developed. Amendment 2 is likely to include measures intended to maintain and improve the stock without a fall closure in the future.
Options discussed at that time include a closure Oct. 29 through Dec. 31 and a closure from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Fisheries division staff has said the former proposal would result in a 33.7% harvest reduction, while the latter would result in a 22.1% reduction.
The commission’s votes in February were stymied by a sharp division between commissioners who represent commercial fishermen and those who represent recreational fishing interests, with the former largely opposed and the latter largely in favor of the closure, which would be the first time mullet landings have ever been prohibited in the state.
Many commercial fishermen seek the fish part-time, either commercially or to catch bait to sell or use to catch other fish.
There is no size limit for striped mullet.
The division staff is working concurrently on the management plan update and the goal is to have a draft ready by May 2023, and to release the document for review by the public and the fisheries commission’s advisory panels in August 2023.
The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions during the three-day meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday, May 25.
Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel prior to the public comment period in which they wish to speak.
To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to 3 minutes.
Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, not during both public comment periods.
Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:
- An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.
- Mail to: May 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
- Drop off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
The deadline to submit written comments for this meeting is 4 p.m. Monday, May 22.
The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings
After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.
The commission is also scheduled to receive presentations on the following:
- False Albacore Data Update
- The Use of Allocation as a Management Tool in Fisheries
- The Blue Crab FMP Amendment 3 Adaptive Management Revision
- The Estuarine Striped Bass Stock Assessment Update
The full agenda and briefing book are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage: https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings
