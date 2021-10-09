First Presbyterian Church welcomes back popular ‘pumpkin patch’ after hiatus

MOREHEAD CITY — Like long lost friends, colorful pumpkins arrived Wednesday afternoon on the front lawn of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
Church volunteers served as the welcoming committee, unloading the decorative orbs from a tractor-trailer that delivered the pumpkins from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico, where they were grown.
The church, which sells them each October as a youth fundraiser, didn’t offer them last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the pumpkins somewhat of a Carteret County tradition, those offloading them Wednesday said it was a task they gladly undertook.
“This is all about giving back to our community,” church member Cynthia Capps said. “The community looks forward to this. It also helps send our youth on mission trips to help others. These pumpkins have far-reaching effects. You never think the sale of a pumpkin in North Carolina could end up helping a person in New Orleans with home repairs or help feed the hungry. But in a way, it does.”
Sarah Vaughn, who works with the church’s youth, added that the sale of the pumpkins also benefits the Navajo Nation.
“It’s a way to support our Indigenous people,” Ms. Vaughn said. “The pumpkins are grown on Navajo land, and we love to support that.”
Youth director Jeff Vaughn said the church received at least 2,500 orange pumpkins of multiple sizes. There are also a variety of other colors, such as white and green. Plus, there are many uniquely shaped decorative gourds, such as green swans and small flower shapes.
The pumpkin patch is open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Sunday, Oct. 31. Matt Lara will be on hand from from 9 to 11 a.m. each Tuesday to share a story for interested small church and school groups.
Pumpkin prices range from $1 to $30, depending on the size and type.
As is tradition, the church has set up a display area for those wanting to take photos of children or families at the patch.
First Presbyterian pastor the Rev. Tim Havlicek said after not being able to offer pumpkins last year, he was ecstatic to see them back on the front lawn.
“It was very difficult last year when we couldn’t do it,” he said. “First, we felt bad for the Native American reservations that make their living from the sale of the pumpkins. Second, our community lost out on one of the traditional things the county looks forward to. We’ve had lots of people come by asking if we were doing it this year.”
He added that he never thought something as simple as a pumpkin could come to represent hope.
“It feels like there’s a sense of community as we’re slowly recovering from Florence, COVID and social isolation to enjoy a simple pleasure of life,” he said. “I think they’ve come to represent a sense of normalcy.”
Jessica Witham of Beaufort and her daughter Raegan were among those who stopped by Wednesday to get a look at the variety of colorful pumpkins. In fact, they became the first purchasers of the fall season.
“We were headed to my daughter’s soccer practice and saw all of the pumpkins, and Raegan wanted to stop and buy one,” Ms. Witham said.
As they managed to pick up one of the largest ones in the patch, Raegan said, “I like this one because it’s big.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.