Cedar Point booms: Latest residential development gets underway along Highway 24

CEDAR POINT — Construction of the latest residential subdivision in Cedar Point started last week, with land preparation and installation of infrastructure underway.
Flipper’s Cove, which will be a gated community, is close to the west end of town, at 325 Highway 24, on the north side of the road between Ash Street and Cedar Lane. It’s bordered on two sides by canals and is just east of Salty Air Market. The property totals 4.3 acres, and town commissioners approved it for nine lots in April.
Town manager David Rief said Tuesday the work so far has involved making the water connection for the subdivision and installing the entrance off the highway. The westbound right lane of the highway was blocked in the area Tuesday, but reopened Wednesday.
The property owners are Keith and Carla Buckhold of Swansboro.
Work on a second subdivision commissioners approved during their April meeting has not started yet. The 83-lot Bridge View development is to be a gated community on about 46 acres on the south side of Highway 24 between the Magens Bay and Bogue Sound RV Park. In plans previously shared, the developer provided some open space, including a small park, a waterfront community dock and boat ramp and boat storage area.
Prior to this plan, then-principal property owner Andy Ennett sought a mixed-use development for the acres. However, the idea never got off the ground because Mr. Ennett couldn’t find a buyer, largely because commercial development would have required a waste treatment plant of some sort.
Eventually, he got the commissioners to rezone the land from MXD (mixed development) to R-10 conditional (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet), with one of the conditions being a requirement all lots be at least 15,000 square feet.
Meanwhile, a tract on the west side of Bodie Drive, near its intersection with Highway 24, has been cleared in the past two weeks. It belongs to Buddy Guthrie, owner of Sound Furniture and Sound Rentals. He has not submitted any development plans to the town.
