STELLA — No injuries were reported in a fire that destroyed a detached garage Saturday at 250 River Oaks Drive in Stella, according to Western Carteret Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Michael Penuel.
Assistant Chief Penuel said the call came in at 1:12 p.m. Saturday and the fire was under control by 1:30 p.m.
He said the fire started when the homeowners placed a lawnmower in the garage after finishing cutting the lawn. A contractor working on their house then saw smoke coming from the garage.
Assistant Chief Penuel said flames from the mower caught the building on fire and the garage was totally engulfed in flames.
“The structure ended up collapsing. It was a total loss,” he said.
No further investigation is being conducted because Assistant Chief Penuel said fire officials determined the mower was the cause of the fire.
