Driver transported to hospital Tuesday after truck runs off Highway 24, rolls over

NEWPORT — The driver of a red Dodge Ram pickup truck was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Tuesday morning after running off the road on Highway 24.
Emergency crews responded the scene of a motor vehicle collision just after 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near 798 Highway 24, in the area of Gethsemane Memorial Park. Morehead City Fire/EMS and N.C. Highway Patrol responded, finding a red Dodge Ram pickup rolled over onto its side in the ditch next to the highway.
State Trooper Ryan Onofrio was on the scene at the time of the collision. The truck had apparently been traveling westbound along Highway 24.
“The driver went off the road to the right and struck a mailbox,” Trooper Onofrio said. “The driver was transported to the hospital.”
Nobody other than the driver was involved in the wreck. Trooper Onofrio said the investigation was ongoing and there was no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved. He declined to name the driver of the truck due to the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing report.
