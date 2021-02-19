Morehead City presents Judy with helmet, badge upon retirement from fire department

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council, mayor and fire chief gave a proper Morehead City sendoff last week to former Deputy Fire Chief Chris Judy, who retired Jan. 22 after more than 30 years with the fire/EMS department.
“I was in the fire department when Chris was first hired, so we go back a long, long ways,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones noted as he introduced Mr. Judy during the city council’s regular meeting Feb. 9. “…You’ve all heard me say many, many times — you don’t choose public service, public service chooses you.”
The council adopted a resolution in appreciation for Mr. Judy’s service, which Mayor Jones read during the meeting. Morehead City Fire/EMS Chief Jamie Fulk then presented Mr. Judy with a helmet and his badge, an MCFD retirement tradition.
“(Mr. Judy is) retiring with more than 30 years with the town of Morehead,” Chief Fulk said. “The days are becoming fewer and fewer for employees to be at one agency for that long, and so it’s just simply an accomplishment to be in one place and achieve all you have done.”
In other business at the Feb. 9 meeting, the council continued discussions started the previous week over a proposed trap, neuter/spay and release, or TNR, program to address the issue of feral cat overpopulation. The council learned more details about the program from Ruth Jones, who has been leading a volunteer-driven TNR effort known as the City Kitty group.
Ms. Jones, who is married to Mayor Jones, said city funding for the program would help relieve some of the burden on her and the other volunteers who have been trying to keep up with spaying and neutering large amounts of feral cats. The city’s recently reinstated part-time animal control officer would take on the job of capturing and transporting the cats to neutered/spayed and vaccinated, while community partners would continue to feed and supervise the colonies.
The city council decided 4-1, with Councilman David Horton opposed, to try out the TNR program for one year and see if it has any effect on the feral cat population. Mr. Horton opposed the program because he said he supports euthanasia as more humane and effective alternative to TNR.
The Morehead City Council also:
- Approved a request from Boardwalk Screen Printing & Embroidery to waive property tax late listing penalties in the amount of $37.65.
- Approved a resolution authorizing two fireworks displays to be held at Big Rock Stadium. The displays will occur on two yet-undetermined dates between Thursday, May 27 and Sunday, Aug. 1.
- Approved a request from AJK Acquisitions to extend the due diligence period for the purchase of 706 Arendell St. by one month until Friday, March 19. The council previously approved two extensions and said this would be the last one it approves.
In addition, the council adopted the consent agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting, which included the following items:
- Approved minutes of the Jan. 5 city council workshop and Jan. 12 city council regular meeting.
- Accepted the finance director and tax collector reports.
- Accepted notice of ad valorem tax overpayments in the amount of $4,392.34 for the month of January.
- Approved requests for refunds of tax overpayments in the amount of $30.72 for January.
- Adopted budget ordinance amendment 2021-03 and governmental capital project ordinance amendment 2021-04.
- Accepted the mid-year financial review as presented during the Feb. 2 workshop.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.