MOREHEAD CITY — County Manager Tommy Burns will introduce the new interim Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Director, Dr. Randall Williams, to human services board members during their meeting Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the County Health Department in Morehead City.
Dr. Williams replaces former director Cindy Holman, who retired March 31. He began his new position July 18.
Dr. Williams will provide his first update report to the board.
Other agenda items include a public comment time and updates from County Health Director Nina Oliver and DSS Director Jessica Adams. There will also be aa report on the DSS Strategic Plan.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider:
Acceptance of $300,808 in federal Communicable Disease Pandemic Recovery funds.
Acceptance of $9,296 in federal Women, Infants and Children funds.
Acceptance of a $4,000 one-time clothing allowance in John H. Chafee Foster Care Independence program funds from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These funds will be used to provide school clothing to foster care youth between ages 14 to 17.
Approval of the 2022 Consolidated Human Services Board policy review.
