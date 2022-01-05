Top stories of 2021: Carteret County News-Times staff picks

Fishing vessels sit docked in Harkers Island Dec. 30, while state officials in Raleigh review proposed management measures that may create new rules for the vessels' crews to follow when fishing for southern flounder. (Mike Shutak photo)

CARTERET COUNTY – As 2021 wound to a close, the Carteret County News-Times asked its staff reporters to choose their top stories of the year within their coverage areas. Below are their selections, with hyperlinks you can click on to read the full stories. 

Mike Shutak

No. 1: Fisheries commission votes down shrimp management plan recommendations, hand-picks preferred measures.

No. 2: Duke University Marine Lab scientist to lead five-year offshore wind energy study.

No. 3: Atlantic Beach building new public safety and administration complex.

Emerald Isle commissioners last year approved a contract with a private company to manage parking at the eastern and western regional beach accesses. (Brad Rich photo)

Brad Rich

No. 1: Emerald Isle agrees to private management of regional beach access parking lots.

No. 2: Rudolph resigns from Shore Protection Office in pursuit of 'new opportunities and challenges'.

No. 3: Cape Carteret secures $500,000 in state budget for ongoing multi-use trail construction.

Parents protest a mandatory mask requirement in public school buildings at a County Board of Education meeting held in August at East Carteret High School.
(Cheryl Burke photo)

Cheryl Burke

No. 1: After parent outcry, school board makes masks optional in schools; health department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

No. 2: Carteret Community College open Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center and Big Rock Career Center.

No. 3: Parents ask that the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School be reinstated.

Residents in support of the grassroots group Carteret County for Public Water crowd the steps of the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort before a county commissioners meeting in April to protest the sale of the county-owned and maintained water system to a private company. (Elise Clouser photo)

Elise Clouser

No. 1: Carteret County commissioners agree to sell county-owned and maintained water system to private corporation.

No. 2: County experiences record-breaking tourism streak amid pandemic.

No. 3: State budget earmarks $2 million for shoreline stabilization project on Sugarloaf Island.

