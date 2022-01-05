Top stories of 2021: Carteret County News-Times staff picks

CARTERET COUNTY – As 2021 wound to a close, the Carteret County News-Times asked its staff reporters to choose their top stories of the year within their coverage areas. Below are their selections, with hyperlinks you can click on to read the full stories.
Thanks for following along with us for another year.
Mike Shutak
No. 1: Fisheries commission votes down shrimp management plan recommendations, hand-picks preferred measures.
No. 2: Duke University Marine Lab scientist to lead five-year offshore wind energy study.
No. 3: Atlantic Beach building new public safety and administration complex.
Brad Rich
No. 1: Emerald Isle agrees to private management of regional beach access parking lots.
No. 2: Rudolph resigns from Shore Protection Office in pursuit of 'new opportunities and challenges'.
No. 3: Cape Carteret secures $500,000 in state budget for ongoing multi-use trail construction.
Cheryl Burke
No. 1: After parent outcry, school board makes masks optional in schools; health department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
No. 2: Carteret Community College open Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center and Big Rock Career Center.
No. 3: Parents ask that the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School be reinstated.
Elise Clouser
No. 1: Carteret County commissioners agree to sell county-owned and maintained water system to private corporation.
No. 2: County experiences record-breaking tourism streak amid pandemic.
No. 3: State budget earmarks $2 million for shoreline stabilization project on Sugarloaf Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.