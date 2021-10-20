Local COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest level in months Wednesday as active cases tick up again

CARTERET COUNTY — COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care fell to their lowest level in several months Wednesday, a further sign the latest coronavirus surge is finally abating in Carteret County.
The Morehead City hospital reported four patients in the facility undergoing COVID-19 treatment as of Wednesday afternoon, down from six patients the previous day. All four patients currently hospitalized reportedly have not been fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.
After peaking in August and September, local hospitalizations have been trending down in the past month or so. However, deaths remain relatively high, with 11 reported in the month of October, so far. Four of those deaths were reported this week, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 91.
Active cases also increased again Wednesday, ticking up to 132 from 121 the previous day. Overall, county health officials confirmed 22 new cases since Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 8,339 positive cases identified in Carteret County since March 2020.
The county’s percent positivity rate – the number of positive COVID-19 tests over the total of tests conducted – was reported at 7.4%, compared to the state’s 6.5% positivity rate. The County Board of Education has set a 5% positivity goal as the threshold for moving to mask-optional instruction in public schools.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine with the County Health Department, call 252-728-8550, option 2. First and second doses are available for everyone age 12 and up, and booster shots are available to eligible individuals.
