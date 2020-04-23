NWS forecasts potential severe weather late Thursday into Friday

NEWPORT — Local weather forecasters are calling for a slight chance of severe thunderstorms Thursday night into early Friday.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a potential severe weather briefing at 5 a.m. Thursday. The NWS is forecasting a slight chance of severe weather for Carteret County from Thursday evening through Friday morning.
It includes the potential for damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, tornadoes and strong, sustained winds. The weather service also forecasts the potential for coastal flooding, high surf and dangerous marine conditions through Friday afternoon.
NWS meteorologists Tom Lonka and Bob Frederick said Thursday morning model guidance continues to indicate an enhanced storm risk could migrate northward to parts of eastern North Carolina Thursday night.
“The official severe weather forecast from the Storm Prediction Center could change in subsequent updates this afternoon or evening,” Mr. Lonka and Mr. Frederick said.
According to the NWS briefing, wind gusts are forecast to peak around 40 mph in the Morehead City area. Dangerous surf and beach erosion is also possible along the shorelines in Carteret County, including along Bogue Banks.
Maximum wave heights are forecast at about 7-10 feet on the oceanward side of the Outer Banks in Carteret County and 1-2 feet in the sounds.
The next briefing is scheduled for release by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasts, alerts, outlooks, warnings and more are available online at the NWS Newport office’s website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
