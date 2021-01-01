Zapp talks proposed changes to beach driving, paid parking in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — The beach access parking plan under study by Emerald Isle commissioners would set an hourly parking rate in lieu of the current fee of $10 per day at the eastern and western ocean regional access facilities.
In an email Tuesday, Town Manager Matt Zapp said officials believe it would “provide a cost savings to most users,” and staff is researching “tech-based solutions to administer parking fees,” such as phone apps to provide easy access.
The change in the parking plan is listed as a town goal for 2021, the result of a commission discussion during a special meeting Dec. 8. Among the other goals listed is a reduction in the time period during which beach driving is allowed.
Both proposed changes have triggered plenty of discussion on social media, primarily Facebook.
Mr. Zapp said Tuesday the board “will continue to discuss the options, impacts and needs of the entire community. As always, the feedback, values and opinions of all stakeholders will be taken into serious consideration.”
The current $10 daily parking fee is in place at access lots from late May through early September each Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus on holidays. In 2020, Mr. Zapp said the fee generated $172,000 and the money was used to offset the cost of supplies, equipment and paying personnel, such as lifeguards.
But, he added, it’s become clear the tourism season in Emerald Isle no longer begins with Memorial Day weekend nor ends with Labor Day, a change made evident even amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shift to work from home and remote school for many increased vacation flexibility.
But even without the pandemic, the season has become longer, Mr. Zapp said, and “the costs to service/clean public restrooms, empty trash receptacles along the beach, employ paid lifeguards, supply emergency protective measures, such as ocean condition flags and patrol the beach have increased with the extended season.”
The town provides those service seven days a week, and the plan under consideration would charge the hourly fee seven days a week and move the start of paid parking from mid-April to mid-March. In essence, Mr. Zapp said the new system would be a “fee for service,” much like fees for services like garbage collection.
Town residents and property owners would still be eligible for two free parking passes.
As for the beach driving season, the option under study would change the start date from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 and the end date from April 30 to March 15.
Since Aug. 1, 2020, the town police department has issued 3,081 beach driving permits, generating approximately $187,300. The total includes 820 permits that were issued at no charge to property owners 65 years of age and older, to handicapped persons with a valid placard and to commercial fishermen.
The fees, Mr. Zapp said, “help offset beach patrol policing efforts, sanitation costs and maintenance of the (vehicular) access areas.”
The later start enables beachgoers on foot, including families and sunbathers, to enjoy the strand a bit longer without beach drivers, he said.
“Peak fishing season traditionally ramps up in October and the town … recognizes the importance of 4-wheel drive access for this activity,” he continued.
The extending tourism season also makes it sensible to end beach driving season earlier, Mr. Zapp reasoned, again to separate the increased vehicle traffic from general beachgoers. Spring break activities also factored into this rationale, he noted.
According to Mr. Zapp, the proposed period would give permit-holders 166 days of driving time on the strand, or about 45% of the calendar year.
The driving permit fee for out-of-town drivers is $100, and it’s $50 for Emerald Isle residents. That works out to 60 cents per day for non-residents and 30 cents per day for residents.
He also said the proposed time period is generally in alignment with neighboring beach towns. According to their respective websites, Atlantic Beach’s period is Oct. 1 to March 15, while Indian Beach’s runs September through May.
Mr. Zapp said nothing is etched in stone, but stressed both topics under discussion “center upon safety and allocation of scarce resources.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
