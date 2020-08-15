Director appeals for patience as school buses return to roads with new safety guidelines

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools Transportation Director Harry Brooks had a simple message for parents and motorists as buses prepare to hit the roads Monday for the opening day of the 2020-21 academic year: “Be patient. Be patient. Be patient.”
Thursday, Mr. Brooks said due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be many new safety procedures as students enter and exit buses, which will cause delays at bus stops. Plus, there will be stringent cleaning guidelines between bus runs.
“This is a work in progress and we’re learning as we go,” he said.
Croatan High School bus driver and secretary Naomi Day agreed motorists need to be ready for longer waits behind stopped buses.
“We’re going to have to do temperature checks on students each morning as they enter the buses,” she said. “We also will be asking students health questions. That means more sitting time on the road. Motorists just need to be patient.”
Parents will be required to wait with elementary-age children in the event a student is running a fever, according to Morehead City Primary School nurse Susan Wainwright.
“If a student is running a temperature of 100.4 they will not be allowed to enter a bus, so the parent needs to be with them in the event they can’t get on the bus and must go back home,” Ms. Wainright said.
Once a bus driver finishes runs in the mornings and afternoons, custodial or maintenance staff, as well as some drivers, will clean buses in one of two ways.
Most will be cleaned using specialized fogging machines purchased with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds. Those cleaning buses will be dressed in personal protective equipment.
Drivers who take their buses home at night have been issued cleaning supplies to scrub their buses after the evening runs.
Buses will only be allowed to transport up to 24 students because of social distancing restrictions, which means some schools will have more bus runs. That, plus turnover of personnel, has led to a driver shortage.
“There’s usually a turnover for bus drivers during the summer, and many schools are having some struggles and need additional drivers,” he said.
With anticipated longer wait times at bus stops, some drivers, like Jeri Rodgers, a teacher assistant and bus driver at White Oak Elementary School, said she was concerned that could lead to an increase in drivers illegally passing stopped buses.
“I am concerned, especially on the main highways,” said Ms. Rodgers, who has driven a bus for 25 years.
A violation for passing a stopped school bus carries five insurance points, which translates into an annual premium increase of $800. A school bus violation also requires the offender to appear in court, where a judge can impose a fine of up to $1,000 and can revoke the driver’s license.
Here are the rules broken down regarding passing school buses, as provided by ncbussafety.org:
- When motorists see the yellow amber lights come on they should slow down. When they see the red flashing lights and stop arm extended, they should stop. The only exception to that rule is for drivers on a divided highway with four or more lanes or a center turning lane. In those cases, only traffic following the school bus needs to stop. In all other cases, traffic traveling both ways must stop.
- Motorists required to stop must remain stopped until the stop arm has been withdrawn, the flashing red stoplights have been turned off and the bus has moved on.
- Drivers need to keep a safe distance behind and in front of buses when they are stopped and should not start moving until the bus stop-arm is in and the bus is rolling.
