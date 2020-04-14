FOREHEAD CITY — The city council will hold back-to-back meetings Tuesday that the public will be able to tune in to remotely.
The Morehead City Council will hold a budget workshop beginning at 2 p.m., followed by a regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. The council and select staff members will meet in person at the municipal building as usual, but others who wish to attend will have to do so electronically.
Members of the public who wish to attend one or both of the meetings should contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or by calling 252-726-6848, ext. 139, for information on how to access the meetings electronically.
During the budget workshop, the city council will get its first look at the draft tax-and-spend plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins Wednesday, July 1.
City Manager Ryan Eggleston previously told the News-Times he anticipates the ongoing coronavirus crisis will likely have an impact on budget planning, especially as the city projects potential revenue shortfalls for the remainder of the current fiscal year. If the situation continues, next year’s budget could also be affected.
The workshop will give the council the opportunity to discuss budget challenges and potential solutions and give Mr. Eggleston and city staff further direction for refining the document.
There are no public hearings slated for Tuesday’s regular meeting but the council will consider adoption of a resolution authorizing electronic meetings that lays out the process for public comments should anyone wish to participate. The council initially reviewed the resolution and a few other matters during an April 7 agenda-setting workshop.
In other business, the council will consider a proposed emergency loan program that would give qualifying small businesses in Morehead City financial assistance during the coronavirus crisis.
The program was discussed during the April 7 meeting, but some council members expressed hesitation at the idea and directed Mr. Eggleston to research the idea further. He will return Tuesday with more information about the program for the council’s consideration.
The council will consider the following additional items on Tuesday’s agenda:
- Adoption of a Title VI policy prohibiting discrimination in programs and services and in activities receiving federal financial assistance.
- Approval of fiscal year 2020-21 insurance renewals.
- Adoption of a budget ordinance related to the emergency small business loan program.
