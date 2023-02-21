BEAUFORT — Hugh Crandall Willis Jr., 34, of Gloucester has been charged with distributing fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose death of Bethany JoAlison Styron, 25, of Davis.
Carteret County deputies arrested Willis on Feb. 20. This arrest was the result of a death investigation that started on July 30, 2022 when Styron died from a fentanyl overdose.
Pursuant to this investigation, Willis has been charged with death by distribution and sell/deliver of schedule II-controlled substance. Willis is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
