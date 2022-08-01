All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits.
Death by distribution, assault
Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
Second-degree murder
Preston Brungard, 24, of Newport is accused of second-degree murder, death by distribution, delivering a schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to make/sell/deliver a schedule II-controlled substance and selling a schedule II-controlled substance. In May 2021, Brungard allegedly sold a man fentanyl, who later died after taking the substance.
Death by vehicle
John Guthrie, 53, of Morehead City was arrested Oct. 28, 2020 by Morehead City Police Department for causing a death by vehicle. Warrants state Guthrie was impaired by a substance when he unintentionally struck and killed another person on Bridges Street in Morehead City.
Attempted murder of LEO
Hal Humphrey Jr., 73, of New Bern is accused of attempted first-degree murder of a Carteret County sheriff deputy. Warrants show the deputy initially made contact with Humphrey on Jan. 15, 2021 in the area of Blueberry Kennel Road in Beaufort for a welfare check. Humphrey then allegedly fired a .40 caliber Beretta handgun at the officer. The deputy retreated to his patrol car, where he was shot at again multiple times, according to warrants.
Indecent liberties, peeping
John Taylor, 52, of Fuquay Varina is accused of secret peeping and indecent liberties with a child. Taylor allegedly committed in July 2021 a “lewd and lascivious act” against the defendant, who was under the age of 16 at the time of the offense. Taylor also allegedly used a micro-camera to photograph the defendant and another minor without their consent for the purpose of gratifying sexual desire, according to warrants.
Arson
Dennis Webb, 49, of Newport is facing first-degree arson charges after allegedly burning a house on Nine Foot Road that was inhabited by four people at the time of the fire. Warrants do not show if any injuries were sustained by the victims. Webb was arrested in December 2020, the same day of the fire, by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
Fraud, embezzlement
Darrell York of Stella is accused of securities fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses and embezzlement of approximately $405,000 by the N.C. Department of the Secretary of State. York allegedly convinced three people from April 7, 2008 through April 3, 2013 to invest large sums of money under the pretense that it would be used in no-risk purchases and sales of commodities handled by York's business Provision Financial Incorporated. Official indictments allege York never made any significant investments, but instead used the money for his own benefit and to repay earlier investors. According to records from the North Carolina Secretary of State, York's company was dissolved Aug. 15, 2017, and his associated PO box in Newport was suspended June 16, 2022.
Theft
Joshua Staudner, 20, of Atlantic Beach was arrested June 9, 2019 and is accused of stealing $4,260 worth of items from 14 vehicles over a period of two days. Staudner allegedly made off with seven pairs of sunglasses, $320 in cash, a cordless Milwaukee drill, a Bell model 550 radar detector, gold and silver rings, pillowcases, two bottles of Roustabout wine, a pack of Smoothweave Queen sheets, a bottle of rum, three phone chargers, an iPad, a HP laptop, a cream and black colored bag, a Ruger SR9 semi auto handgun, a laser gun sight and nine hollow-point bullets, according to warrants. Staudner was arrested without a warrant on the second day by an officer with the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Warrants show the officer was investigating the possession of a handgun by a minor when he encountered Staudner, who allegedly refused to stop or remove his hands from his pockets before attempting to run away.
