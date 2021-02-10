Board to attend event
The Carteret County Board of Education has been invited to a retirement event for Public Information Officer Tabbie Nance at 3 p.m. Monday. This will be held prior to a drive-thru retirement parade from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Carteret County Schools central office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort. There is a possibility that a quorum of the seven-member board will attend.
Waste authority to meet
The Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, which Carteret County is a member of, will have a board meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in Bayboro.
In addition to items of consent, the board will consider appointment of a nominating committee, disposal of some assets, a budget amendment to establish a construction budget for a capital project, a budget amendment for expected cost overruns and a report from the board attorney.
The authority meets in the Pamlico County commissioners’ boardroom.
