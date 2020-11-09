PINE KNOLL SHORES — N.C. Aquarium staff and the Red Cross aren’t letting a pandemic prevent them from holding their 25th blood drive.
The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores issued an announcement Wednesday it and the Red Cross will hold their 25th blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The aquarium will host the blood drive in its Soundside Hall. Interested donors are required to wear masks, temperatures will be taken on arrival and all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Anyone interested in donating blood may make an appointment online at the Red Cross website www.redcrossblood.org.
Since the aquarium’s first drive on Veterans Day in 2014, it has collected 863 units of blood. The goal this year is 30 units.
Aquarium staff will work with Red Cross staff to ensure the safety of both employees and donors.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
