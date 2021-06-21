CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Thursday held a public hearing on proposed amendments to the town’s unified development ordinance to bring it into compliance with a 2019 state General Assembly rewrite of laws that govern planning and development procedures and rules for local governments.
No one spoke during the hearing, and the board will vote on the amendments during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in town hall of Sherwood Avenue.
Town manager David Rief did the work on the amendments, combing through the UDO and proposing revisions to bring it into compliance with General Statue 160D. That state legislation combined two previous statues, one of which governed counties and the other, municipalities.
As a result, almost all towns and counties are having to adopt some regulations changes to meet the rules. Many of them, Mr. Rief said Thursday, clean up language about procedures and authority, but don’t really change things that affect residents and property owners.
In Cedar Point’s case, the town manager said he also eliminated some inconsistences. For example, the town’s list of allowed land uses include “private horse stables,” but didn’t say where they were allowed or set standards.
He changed the UDO to state they would be allowed in the R-A (rural agriculture) zoning district as a special use and also included a standard that each horse would have to have at least 1 acre of pasture.
In addition, he said, there were 249 changes of the word town administrator to town manager to reflect his status after commissioners revised the form of government.
Mr. Rief also changed some of the formatting of the UDO, making things more consistent and easier for users to read and understand, and adjusted some tables of zoning and land uses to enhance comprehension.
“I tried not to change anything that was substantive,” he said. The goal was merely to comply with state law.
The state set a deadline of Thursday, July 1, the beginning of the fiscal 2021-22 year, for local governments to adopt amendments to comply with G.S. 160D.
“Over the years, as the General Assembly made changes, the regulations for municipalities and counties didn’t always match,” Mr. Rief said. As a result of the adoption of G.S. 160D, “there is now one set of rules for everybody.”
