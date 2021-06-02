Wildlife commission asks coastal residents to report chipmunk sightings

WILMINGTON — Carteret County residents and visitors might start seeing chipmunks on the coast, according to state officials.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued a report May 24 on chipmunk sightings on the coast. According to the commission, chipmunks in North Carolina are only known to live north and west of Wake County; however, a recent photograph submitted to the commission has biologists wondering if their range has expanded to eastern North Carolina.
WRC mammologist Andrea Shipley said commission staff “recently received an observation with photos of a chipmunk in the Wilmington area.”
“It is likely a case of hitch hiking,” Ms. Shipley said. “However we’d like the public to notify us of any chipmunk sightings east of Wake County.”
Staff biologists are specifically interested in sightings in New Hanover, Brunswick, Onslow, Duplin, Sampson, Bladen, Cumberland, Moore, Montgomery, Anson, Richmond and Robeson counties.
Chipmunks are found in urban and rural habitats.
The eastern chipmunk prefers open woodlands or forest edges, with plenty of cover and dry hillsides for digging burrows. The chipmunk is most active in early morning and late afternoon, gathering and storing seeds, nuts, acorns and berries. Unlike squirrels, chipmunks spend most of their time foraging on the ground.
Chipmunks have distinctive coloring – reddish brown fur, a black stripe down the center of the back and a set of two black stripes. They are smaller than squirrels, measuring 8 to 10 inches long, including 3 to 4 inches of tail. The chipmunk’s most distinguishing feature is its large cheek pouches, usually full of nuts or seeds to unload in an underground storage burrow.
Burrows provide protection from predators, such as hawks, owls, foxes and snakes, and safe quarters during winter months when cold weather brings on a state of deep sleep.
The WRC asks anyone who observes a chipmunk or its habitat to take a picture, note the location and contact the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401. The helpline is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WRC staff may also be contacted by email anytime at HWI@ncwildlife.org.
