CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night approved the purchase of a new utility vehicle for the public works department.
The action was part of the consent agenda during the board’s meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street. The consent agenda is a list of non-controversial items that can be approved with one vote.
The town is buying the John Deere Gator utility vehicle from Quality Equipment LLC of New Bern, via state contract for a total purchase price of $12,584.
Town Manager Frank Rush said the staff will use the vehicle to collect litter from town rights-of-way, making the task more efficient. Up until now, the staff has used a town pickup truck with an employee walking alongside it to pick up the litter and put it in the truck.
The new approach, Rush said in a memo to the board, “will be safer for employees and also allow for more efficient collection of litter. The town received a $2,000 grant from the N.C. League of Municipalities to help pay for the Gator.
Also under the consent agenda, the board approved a proposal by Rush to establish a mobile telephone stipend program for key town employees.
The new program will provide a $60 per month stipend to eligible employees and will require the employee to maintain mobile telephone service to perform official town duties,
Rush said the employees town phone accounts will be canceled.
The town has traditionally provided mobile phones to the town manager, the police chief and the public works director.
Under the new policy, the town manager is authorized to determine eligible employees, and the police chief, police lieutenant, and public works director are initially eligible. The town manager may also extend the stipend to additional employees in the future if it is· cost-effective and enhances town services.
According to the policy, the employee will utilize his/ her personal mobile phone for official town duties, and will be responsible for maintaining service, providing the phone, and covering any costs beyond the $60 monthly stipend.
The employee may utilize the phone for both personal and town business, and it is the employee's responsibility to effectively segregate data associated with official town duties, as data used in town duties is a public record and must be provided by the employee as requested.
Rush said the policy will relieve the need for the town to keep up with town-issued phones, eliminates the need for the town to purchase replacement phones, eliminates the need for the employee to carry two phones at all times and provides additional compensation 'to the employee at no significant cost to the town.
The police department duty mobile phone will remain in place, and that phone is simply passed from officer to officer while on duty.
