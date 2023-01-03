NORTH CAROLINA — Several new quota and size limits for area fisherman have gone into effect with the beginning of the new year.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries proclaimed changes effective Jan. 1 to striped bass size limits, commercial bluefish quotas, the opening of commercial black sea bass fishing, commercial and recreational cobia fishing and the mechanical harvest of clams from public areas.
A notice was also sent out concerning a blue crab harvest closure.
For striped bass limits, a new harvest slot limit of 18-25 inches is now in effect for both recreational and commercial fisheries in the Albemarle Sound Management Area, northeast of Carteret County.
Striped bass measuring fewer than 18 inches must be returned to the water.
The new size limits are intended to rebuild the Albemarle-Roanoke striped bass stock and increase the number of larger females in the population, according to N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission.
Commercial bluefish fishing in coastal waters is now open with no daily possession limits. Once the commercial quota is reached or Dec. 31, 2023 arrives, whichever comes first, the fishery will be closed.
The bluefish proclamation opens the fish's commercial season and helps manage the state's quota as determined by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marines Fisheries Commission Bluefish Fishery Management Plan.
Commercial fishing of black sea bass north of Cape Hatteras is now open and will close by further proclamation or once 80% of the state's annual quota is reached.
It is illegal to keep any black sea bass smaller than 11 inches, excluding the caudal fin filament.
Limits on black sea bass harvesting include a 2,000-pound limit per trip for fisherman using fish pots, traps or hook and line gear. For those using trawls, a limit of 5,000 pounds per trip is in effect. Fishermen using any gear not listed may only catch 100 pounds per trip.
Coastal fishing of cobia is now open this year with a 36-inch restriction for commercial operations.
It is illegal for commercial operations to keep more than two cobia per person per day or six per vessel per day, whichever is more restrictive.
Recreational cobia fishing this year will open May 1 with limits of one cobia per person per day.
From May 1 to June 30, private vessels may not possess more than two cobia per vessel per day, or one cobia per person per day if there is only one person on board. From July 1 to Dec. 31, only one cobia is allowed per vessel per day.
The mechanical harvest of clams from public areas is now open until March 29 for Carteret, Onslow and Pender counties.
Harvesters must have a standard commercial fishing license with a shellfish endorsement to use mechanical methods to take clams except from Monday through Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Commercial limits on clams vary from 3,750 to 6,250 pounds depending on where they were collected.
Marine Fisheries has also closed the annual blue crab harvest this month from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 for waters north and east of the Highway 58 bridge over Bogue Sound to Emerald Isle and from March 1 through March 15 for waters south and west of the bridge.
During the closure period, all pots must be removed from internal fishing waters and possession of any blue crabs is prohibited.
More information on the new rules may be found on the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries website at https://deq.nc.gov/.
