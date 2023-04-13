ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Manager John O’Daniel briefed town council members on his progress in developing a proposed 2023-budget during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon in the town hall off Highway 58.
O’Daniel, whom the town hired in February to replace David Walker, who retired, has only been on the job for about five weeks, and said Thursday he just wanted to get the council members up to speed on his work so far. He plans to present a formal budget proposal May 1, with adoption scheduled during the council’s regular June meeting.
So far, O’Daniel said during the meeting Wednesday, what he’s working with looks much like the 2022-23 budget the council adopted last June. That one totaled $9.83 million across all funds, including a $7.99 million general, or operating budget, with same property tax rate as in 2021-22, 20 cents per $100 of assessed value, among the lowest of coastal North Carolina towns.
At this point, O’Daniel said, he’s more than $650,000 away from a balanced budget, as required under North Carolina law. That was by design, and O’Daniel said he expects several budget work sessions in coming months as he, the council and the staff work together before the proposed budget is ready for the state-required public hearing.
Thursday, he said that because he’s new, he didn’t want to presume what the council members would want to do to make revenues and expenditures equal. There are a number of options, including tax and fee increases and line-item cuts, some of which he presented to the council Wednesday.
One option is to raise the property tax rate. One penny on the tax rate, based on current property assessments, raises about $186,500, so it would take more than a 3-cent property tax rate to make revenues and expenditures meet solely by that method.
But during the meeting, O’Daniel emphasized there are plenty of ways to either raise revenue or cut expenses.
The town council could decide to increase parking or town park fees, reduce last fiscal year’s cost of living increase for town employees, increase the solid waste fee or the water fee. And of course, cuts can be made.
“You all have a lot to think about,” Mayor Trace Cooper – who votes only to break ties – said to the council during the meeting.
O’Daniel did not ask council members for direction or any decisions Wednesday, seeking only to inform them of how things look at this point.
He did, however, list some goals during a PowerPoint presentation, including hiring a code enforcement officer, creating a new town website, creating a communications plan, repairing beach access walkways, installing golf cart parking areas and extending water lines on the north side of the causeway to the old Showboat Motel property – site of a new residential redevelopment project – and installing fire hydrants as needed.
O’Daniel indicated all of the town’s fund balances – general fund, Powell Bill (state gas tax for street improvements) beach and waterway improvements, stormwater management improvements and utilities – are in good shape.
The 2022-23 budget maintained the 2021-22 work force of 56 positions and included an average 8.5 percent wage increase for employees.
O’Daniel, 32, has about a decade of experience in local government in North Carolina and Virginia. Most recently, he was manager in Richlands, Va., beginning in March 2021.
He was town administrator in Williamston in Martin County for about 2-1/2 years and in Bladenboro in Bladen County for about three years, so he knows coastal issues.
O’Daniel earned his undergraduate degree in political science and government from N.C. State University in 2013 and his master’s degree in public administration, with a focus in local government, from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2015.
