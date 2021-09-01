Sea turtle hatching season in full force along Carteret beaches, thousands make it to the water

CARTERET COUNTY – It’s the height of sea turtle hatching season, with Cape Lookout National Seashore and Emerald Isle leading the way in Carteret County.
Cape Lookout reports 290 nests, of which 76 have hatched. Statewide, Cape Hatteras National Seashore has the most nests at 307, with 134 hatched.
On Cape Lookout, officials report 6,058 hatchlings have emerged from nests, as of Tuesday. In Emerald Isle, 1,265 young turtles have hatched.
Cape Lookout superintendent Jeff West said it’s been a great season for the turtles, so far.
“That last storm that passed offshore about 200 miles (Henri) created some ocean overwash, so we’ll see” how the remaining nests do, Mr. West said. “Hopefully, it wasn’t enough to cause any damage.”
He said the final nests at Cape Lookout usually hatch by the third or fourth week of September, so there’s plenty of time.
“We’ll continue to monitor things,” he said.
In Emerald Isle, 13 nests have hatched in the past three weeks, bringing the total to 16 of the 25 nests laid. That leaves nine still incubating.
Elsewhere along Bogue Banks, according to the most recent figures from seaturtle.org, there have been four nests with one hatched at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, six nests with one hatched in the rest of Atlantic Beach, 17 nests with one hatched in Pine Knoll Shores and six nests with none hatched in the Indian Beach/Salter Path area.
Success rates at individual nests in Emerald Isle range from a high of 96.2% at nest 13, where 130 hatchlings emerged from 135 eggs, to a low of 7.6% at nest 11, where 10 hatchlings emerged from 131 eggs.
“The eggs were undeveloped,” Dale Baquer, coordinator of the all-volunteer Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol said of nest 11. “It could have been the male or female with problems, or all the rain.”
That nest was excavated by the volunteers after it hatched, with the permission of the state Wildlife Resources Commission, which trains volunteers and authorizes them by permit. Ms. Baquer said when a nest is excavated, volunteers take everything out of the nest.
“Eggs are separated and counted,” she said. “Any stragglers are released. The empty eggs and undeveloped/bad eggs are returned to the sand to provide nourishment for sea grass.”
The patrol reports all of the results to the state via seaturtle.org.
Overall, Ms. Baquer said the success rate has been a little low in Emerald Isle.
“I’m not sure why that is,” she said. “It could be the (beach nourishment) or it could be the cool and rainy weather at the beginning of the season.”
She also noted there have been periods of heavy rain during the summer.
In addition, there have been six incidents of tampering with nests in Emerald Isle, but none recently, Ms. Baquer said. At Cape Lookout, Mr. West reported no tampering incidents, despite heavy visitation.
In a recent post on Emerald Isle patrol’s Facebook page, Ms. Baquer defended her group’s work in the face of what she called constant criticism by some for “interfering with nature.”
“Sea Turtles are a protected species because humans have interfered with their natural habitat,” she wrote. “People leave trash and plastic for wildlife to eat and dig huge, dangerous holes for sea turtles to fall into.”
People also leave obstacles, such as chairs and tents on the beach, burn lights that confuse the turtles and shoot fireworks, which scare them, she said. Then there are boat strikes that kill and injure turtles, and many are caught in fishing nets or hooked by anglers.
When you add in natural predators, she said, it’s “no wonder” experts believe only one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings makes it to adulthood.
“We do not interrupt or alter nature,” she wrote. “We simply help sea turtles get safely to the ocean. Once there, their battle for survival begins. We dig trenches to filter out human light and noise pollution in order to make their journey less difficult.”
She urged those who criticize the patrol and its efforts to remember those who participate are trained volunteers who give their personal time “to make a difference in our world.”
Nesting season is generally mid-May through August in North Carolina, according to the WRC. Eggs usually hatch within 60 days, but some take as long as about 100 days, so it can run into the fall. One recent nest in Emerald Isle took 70 days to hatch.
A loggerhead, on average, lays about 120 eggs per nest, but that can vary greatly. Almost all the hatched nests in Carteret County were laid by loggerheads.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.